KWC Women’s Basketball Falls in Overtime, in GMAC Tournament Finals

Tiffin came out strong in the second half as they erased the halftime deficit by outscoring the Panthers 18-2. The Dragons had that momentum spill over into the fourth quarter and led by as many as five 41-36 with eight minutes left in the game. The Panthers in high pressure situations throughout the season found no excuse to fold. Tahlia Walton ended a 6-0 run that returned the advantage to the Panthers, 42-41.