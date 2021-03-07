KWC Women’s Basketball Falls in Overtime, in GMAC Tournament Finals

CEDARVILLE, OH. (WFIE) - It was a drastic turn of events on Saturday afternoon for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team. The Panthers suffered an 61-57 overtime loss to Tiffin University in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship. The Dragons defense clamped down in the second half but it was Aarion Nichols late three-point shot that tied the game, forcing the extra period.
The Panthers (18-5) utilized its depth in the opening half, spreading the floor and forcing the Dragons (16-8) to play at an uncomfortable pace. From the start the Panthers were able to get the ball inside for easy lay-ups. The Wesleyan defense also forced early turnovers that allowed for fast-beak opportunities. Leading 11-9 late in the opening period, the Panthers closed out the half on a 9-2 run to take a 20-11 lead.
Wesleyan shot 44% from the field in the opening half as they led by as many as 14 in the frame. The Panthers held a 33-21 lead at the break.
Tiffin came out strong in the second half as they erased the halftime deficit by outscoring the Panthers 18-2. The Dragons had that momentum spill over into the fourth quarter and led by as many as five 41-36 with eight minutes left in the game. The Panthers in high pressure situations throughout the season found no excuse to fold. Tahlia Walton ended a 6-0 run that returned the advantage to the Panthers, 42-41.
Tiffin answered right back to retake the lead with 3:42 left in the contest. On the following possession, Walton broke free again under the basket for another lay-up to give Wesleyan the 44-43 lead. However, Tiffin again found an answer on their end of the floor to take the lead back 45-44.
Lily Miller showcased her speed as she got the basket for another lay-up at the two-minute mark. The Panthers found the defensive stops they needed as Cali Nolot was fouled in the final 24 seconds. Nolot made both free-throws to give Wesleyan a 48-45 lead.
Championships are never easy to win, and the Dragons managed to tie the game on Nichols’ step back three-point jumper with fiver seconds. Nolot’s chance for the game-winner hit iron and the move fell out at the buzzer.
Tiffin took a five-point 59-54 lead into the final minute of overtime. Kaylee Clifford cut into the Tiffin lead with a three-point jumper with 35 seconds left. The Dragons missed on the next possession, but were able to secure the offensive rebound and force the Panthers to foul.
Both Jordyn Barga and Nolot scored 10 points on the day. Barga also grabbed six rebounds.
The Panthers will await Sunday’s NCAA Selections to see who their next opponent will be. For this season only the Panthers will be in the Atlantic Region.
