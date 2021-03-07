KWC Softball Earns Saturday Sweep

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team bounced back on Saturday at the Midwest Crossover. The Panthers picked-up a pair of victories over Purdue Northwest and Davenport. Wesleyan took a 3-2 win over the Pride to start the day and followed with an 8-4 over Davenport to finish day two.
Game 1: PNW 2, KWC 3 Evyn Hendrickson pitched a gem in the opener as she recorded her fourth complete game of the season. The Panthers (3-7) gave her run support in the top of the third inning. A one-out single from Hannah Scheberle was followed by a walk from Macy Flanigan.
Madison Scott drove-in the first run of the game with an RBI double. Grace Scott followed with an RBI single to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. The Pride (1-2) cut the Panthers’ lead in half with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Panthers got the run back in the top of the fifth as they loaded the bases with one-out. Mikayla Benson reached on a fielder’s choice which allowed another run to score. PNW added a run in the sixth but Hendrickson kept the rest of the bats quiet as she completed seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.
Game 2: Davenport 3, KWC 8 Davenport defeated the Panthers on Friday, but Saturday was a different story. DU plated two runs in the second inning and looked to add on to their lead, but Grace Scott pitched six strong innings. Scheberle cut the Davenport lead in half with an RBI double in the third.
The Panthers broke the game open in the fourth. Wesleyan kept the line moving in the frame as they placed runners on second and third with one out. Benson tied the game with a single. Hendrickson followed with an RBI single of her own.
The Panthers added another run on a throwing error while Scheberle drove in another with two-outs. Madison Scott ended the five-run rally with another RBI single.
Davenport added a run in the fifth and sixth inning to pull within 6-4, but the Panthers added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bailey Woodall pitched a clean seventh to give Wesleyan a sweep of the day.
Scott earned the win after allowing four runs, three earned through six innings. She also struck-out three while getting 10 groundouts on the day. Scheberle was three for four with a double and three RBIs.
The Panthers will play Purdue Northwest one more time on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 AM CT.
