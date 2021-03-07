KWC Baseball Stuns No. 17 Ashland

WILSON, N.C. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team took down nationally-ranked No. 17 Ashland University by a score of 6-1 on Saturday. It marks the Panthers first win over a Top 25 team since February 2016. Freshman CJ Fairchild had a stellar performance on the mound while Hunter Combs went 4-for-4 at the plate.
Wesleyan scored in the first inning in all three of their games this weekend, this one coming from Lane Kennemore coming home on a wild pitch. The Panthers scored their first run of the third inning in the same fashion. Two batters later Robert Chayka laid down a single in center field, allowing Brayden Sisson to score from second to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
With two outs in the top of the fourth, Sisson laced a single to left field, driving home Joseph Burke to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Panthers scored their final two runs in the fifth. With two outs and a runner on third, Cody Bridges beat out a ground ball to the shortstop, allowing Dalton Ney to cross home. Kennemore drove home Bridges with a fly ball to right that bounced by the diving outfielder.
Ashland scored their lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run.
Fairchild held the Eagles to just three base runners in the first four innings. Ashland never had a baserunner reach third base. In his first collegiate start, Fairchild picked up the win going 7.0 innings with eight strikeouts, four hits and one earned run.
Seth Wright closed out the final two innings, allowing two hits and striking out two.
Combs was the lone Panther to record multiple hits in the game, going a perfect four-for-four at the plate with one run scored. Bridges, Kennemore, Sisson and Chayka each drove in one run.
Wesleyan’s home opener is slated for this upcoming weekend with a three-game series against Northwood. The two teams will play a double header on Saturday followed by a single game on Sunday at Panther Park.
