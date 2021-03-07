Jasper police asking for public’s help to locate hit-and-run suspect

By Keaton Eberly | March 6, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 7:42 PM

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Dubois County are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for a hit-and-run suspect.

According to the Jasper Police Department, the person involved in the hit and run was driving a blue Ford Ranger while pulling a trailer that had a three-wheeler attached.

Officials say the hit-and-run incident happened at Sunset Citgo in Jasper at around 4:46 p.m. CST on Saturday.

If anyone has information on this suspect or vehicle, authorities urge to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

