Jasper police asking for public’s help to locate hit-and-run suspect

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Dubois County are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for a hit-and-run suspect.
According to the Jasper Police Department, the person involved in the hit and run was driving a blue Ford Ranger while pulling a trailer that had a three-wheeler attached.
Officials say the hit-and-run incident happened at Sunset Citgo in Jasper at around 4:46 p.m. CST on Saturday.
If anyone has information on this suspect or vehicle, authorities urge to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.
