ISDH reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 748 new coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths.
There are now 667,262 confirmed cases in Indiana and 12,310 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 17 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six in Dubois County, five in Warrick County, four in Gibson County, three in Posey County, two in Spencer County and one in both Perry and Pike County.
There are no new deaths reported in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,343 cases, 382 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,942 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,456 cases, 153 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,741 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,617 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,055 cases, 85 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,196 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,286 cases, 33 deaths
