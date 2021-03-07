Beautiful Monday, rain returns by end of week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures will be about 10 to 15° warmer than average through the workweek, but rain chances also return to the forecast.
We topped out in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon under ample sunshine, but we will fall back out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning under mostly clear skies.
Monday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 60s thanks to a warm breeze from the southwest! Monday night, low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s under increasing clouds.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, but our temperatures will keep climbing as warm air continues to flow in from the south. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Our skies will turn mostly cloudy by Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front approaches our region from the west-northwest. A stray shower is possible Wednesday, but most of the rain will hold off until at least Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Scattered showers are possible throughout the day Thursday, but our best chance of rain will probably be overnight Thursday night into Friday morning as that cold front slowly pushes through the Tri-State. Some heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Despite the rain, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures topping out around 70°.
As that cold front slowly slides to our south-southeast, our rain chances will start to taper off, but scattered showers will still be possible through the weekend. The cooler air on the backside of that cold front will also gradually filter in with high temperatures in the mid 60s Friday, upper 50s to low 60s Saturday, and mid to upper 50s Sunday.
In total, it looks like most of the Tri-State will likely get 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain from this system with higher totals possible to our west-northwest.
