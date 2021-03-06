USI student working on project to help fight food insecurity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A University of Southern Indiana student is planning a project to help put food in front of the people who need it.
In Tepe Park, there’s a little library where people can drop off or pick up books they’d like to read. But a local student is working to add another resource. This one is for food.
It’s a community service project through her social work program at USI.
Katie Vinci is getting support from the arts department, who is helping her build the box modeled after little libraries.
Right now they’re gathering supplies with an estimated cost of about $500. But for the people who need it, she says it’s invaluable and is hoping to help her neighbors in the Tepe Park Neighborhood.
