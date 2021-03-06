Sunny and warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The past couple of days have been seasonable for early March, but warmer weather is on the way.
Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 50s today under mostly sunny skies, but we will quickly drop back through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the low 30s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60°. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s to near 40°.
A warm breeze will start to kick in from the southwest on Monday. That surge of southerly air will send our temperatures into the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
As that flow of warm air continues, our temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and upper 60s to near 70° Wednesday and Thursday. However, a slow-moving cold front will also bring rain chances back into the forecast by midweek.
Our clouds will start increasing Tuesday, and a few isolated showers are possible Wednesday as that cold front begins its approach from the west-northwest. It looks like our best chance for rain will be Thursday into Friday, but the weather models are not in agreement yet about the exact timing as this is still nearly a full week away.
It is possible we could get some brief heavy rain or a few rumbles of thunder from that system, but right now it looks like the heaviest rain will stay west-northwest of the Tri-State.
Just as that rain starts to move out, it looks like a low pressure system from the southwest could bring us more rain next weekend, so enjoy the sunshine while we have it!
