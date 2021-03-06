Report: 3 vehicles found with punctured tires on Lincoln Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three vehicles have reportedly had tires punctured on Lincoln Ave. between Thursday night and Friday morning.
According to the media report, one of those vehicles was a City Of Evansville Water Department vehicle. The report states three tires were slashed.
This happened in the 8400 block of Lincoln Ave.
Police say a technician told the city worker that it appears the tires were slashed by a Phillips screwdriver.
The media report shows the other two incidents happened in the 8100 block of Lincoln Ave.
Police say one of those vehicles had three tires punctured and the other only had one tire punctured.
