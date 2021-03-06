Prayer Walk for COVID patients in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - People in Jasper are preparing to begin a Prayer walk for patients of COVID-19 Saturday.
Stacy Gutgsell says for COVID patients, it’s hard to have limited contact to avoid transmission.
That’s why she started the Prayer Walk, a continuous program involving volunteers walking around the campus of Memorial Hospital, praying.
“I want them to be encouraged that our community loves them,” said Gutgsell. “Our community is covering them in prayer.”
With the permission of Memorial Hospital, she set up a mailbox with a map of the route, segments of scripture, and rosery.
”I want people to walk and pray and reach them from the outside, in,” explained Gutgsell.
She said she also set up a schedule of 30-minute increments for nine hours a day from Saturday until Easter.
”The hope is to have someone signed up within every half-hour slot,” she explained.
According to Gutgsell, that goal might not be too far away.
”One man signed up for every day, I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “Every day this gentleman had signed up, and I just was so humbled.”
She says the half-mile route around the hospital’s campus could be too much for some, but it’s the thought and the prayer that counts.
”I don’t want people to feel like they can’t walk a half mile so they can’t be a part of this,” shared Gutgsell. “You can leave it in the notes: ‘I’ll be praying from home.’”
People can sign up on the group’s website.
