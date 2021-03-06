Police investigating after receiving an anonymous animal abuse complaint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after receiving an anonymous animal abuse/neglect complaint.
Officers responded to the 700 block of N Twelfth Ave. around 4 p.m. Friday.
According to the media report, the residents told officers the owner of the dog in question was not there and moved out on March 2. The residents told officers that they took the dog out but were told to leave the dog alone by the owner.
Police say the dog was severely emaciated and had dirt and fecal spots on its fur along with a prior medical condition for seizures. The media report states the dog did not have medication to help with the seizures.
We are told the cage the dog stayed in contained puppy pads at the bottom with large amounts of fecal matter.
The animal control officer took pictures of the dog’s living conditions and the dog’s body.
