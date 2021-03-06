Owensboro pharmacy gets Johnson & Johnson vaccine

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Danhauer Drug Store is now administering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
They are one of the only local pharmacies in the Tri-State that have the vaccine.
Danhauer Drug Store is a family-owned pharmacy that’s been in business for over 100 years.
“It was really exciting to say ‘yep, we’re going to get some on this day; we can start scheduling people,” said Dr. Martika Martin, a clinical pharmacist at Danhauer Drug Store.
On Monday, Danhauer Drug Store got an email from the state informing them they’ll be receiving a shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“The process for us getting the COVID vaccine started back in the fall when we signed up with the state to become a provider,” explained Martin.
On Thursday, the vaccine was in their hands, and they began administering it to their employees.
“I’m glad to finally get this in my arm,” said Joey Johnson, an employee at Danhauer Drug Store. “Just have to get one shot, and I’m glad about that.”
Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot is being sent to more than 130 independent pharmacies across Kentucky. The vaccine does not need ultracold storage.
“I think this just really demonstrates the importance of pharmacists, especially in public health efforts like vaccinations. I think they’re going to be an integral part in making sure the whole population is getting the immunity they need,” said Martin.
The pharmacy vaccinated about 30 people Friday.
