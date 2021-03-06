3 more COVID-19 cases reported in our Illinois area

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Saturday, Illinois health officials reported 2,565 new coronavirus cases and 50 more deaths statewide.
There are four new cases from our area.
Of those new cases, there are two new cases in Wayne County and one in White County.
There are no new local deaths in our area.
The state has now had 1,197,267 total cases and 20,750 total deaths.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,690 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,615 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,305 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 528 cases, 10 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.