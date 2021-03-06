Jasper woman organizes prayer walk to support people affected by COVID-19

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman in Dubois County had a vision to help those affected by the coronavirus through the outlet of prayer.
Her vision fully came to life this weekend.
When people come through Jasper Memorial Hospital, they may notice a prayer box. Once the box is opened, people will find directions and a map, which the woman says will help volunteers complete a prayer walk for those impacted by COVID-19.
More than a dozen people came to kick off the first day of the prayer walk on Saturday.
Community members, health department officials, healthcare workers and religious leaders took the first lap around the hospital to pray.
Volunteers say this event is meant to give a little hope to those who need it the most, and to make sure that people know the community is supporting them.
“It’s still all about community,” volunteer Larry Kluenper said. “Every Christian faith that’s out there needs to stand up in this sense in prayer. Not only against the evils of the world, but against something like COVID. Something that really messes with our lives, our society and community. So I think everyone who sees this or hears this in any way, whether it’s through a walk at the hospital or other things in the community, get out there and try to help people when you can.”
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.