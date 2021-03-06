Ind. reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,243 new coronavirus cases and 36 more deaths.
That brings the total in the Hoosier state to 666,516 confirmed cases and 12,299 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 11 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six in Warrick County, three in Dubois County, two in Gibson and Perry counties, and one in both Spencer and Pike counties.
There are no new reported deaths in our area of Indiana.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,326 cases, 382 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,936 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,451 cases, 153 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,740 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,614 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,051 cases, 85 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,194 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,285 cases, 33 deaths
