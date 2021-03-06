Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear holds virtual COVID-19 memorial

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Saturday, the Green River District Health Department reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those newly reported cases, health officials say nine are in Daviess County, four in Union County, three in Ohio County, two in Henderson and Hancock counties, and one in McLean County.
Out of the 20,167 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, health officials say 18,089 people have recovered.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is hosting a virtual Team Kentucky COVID-19 memorial on Capitol grounds to honor the Kentuckians who have passed away from COVID-19. The ceremony will also mark one year since the first positive case in the Commonwealth.
The ceremony starts at 12 p.m. CT.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,582 cases, 160 deaths, 8,647 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,774 cases, 54 deaths, 2,641 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,865 cases, 127 deaths, 3,537 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,379 cases, 48 deaths, 2,128 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,245 cases, 60 deaths, 3,732 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,144 cases, 17 deaths, 1,012 recovered
- McLean Co. - 824 cases, 26 deaths, 752 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,220 cases, 13 deaths, 1,120 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 773 cases, 15 deaths, 698 recovered
