Evansville man arrested on a felony narcotics warrant out of Vigo Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on multiple charges.
According to authorities, the United States Marshall Service and Indiana State Police responded to the 1700 block of E Michigan St. to conduct a warrant service just before 1 p.m. Friday.
Troopers say 35-year-old Darion Wilson was wanted on a felony narcotics warrant through Vigo County along with a federal probation violation warrant.
Court documents show Wilson was outside and was taken into custody without incident. Documents also show he told authorities two children were inside the apartment.
Authorities say they smelled marijuana when entering the apartment to notify the children of the situation.
Documents show Wilson voluntarily signed a written consent to search the apartment.
That’s when authorities say they found 30 grams of marijuana, multiple small baggies of synthetic marijuana, paraphernalia, one gram of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.
Wilson is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges.
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of marijuana under 30 grams
- Possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Possession of a synthetic cannabinoid
- Neglect of a dependent
