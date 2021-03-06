Authorities investigating ATM theft in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating an ATM theft at United Fidelity Bank on the Lloyd Expressway.
Officers responded to the ATM alarm around 4:45 Saturday morning. At the same time, police say the sheriff’s department received a be on the lookout for a truck dragging something behind it.
EPD says officers found a destroyed ATM with all the money cassettes taken from it.
We are told the pick-up truck was found near the scene with chains still on it. Authorities say they set up a perimeter while a K9 tracked but no suspects have been found.
EPD tells 14 News that authorities contacted the truck owner at his home, but he told authorities his truck was stolen.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
