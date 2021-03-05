Vanderburgh Co. receives over $771k grant for Green River Road Trail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Trails in Vanderburgh County are set to receive a big upgrade.
The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced Thursday that $771,150 is being awarded for the Green River Road Trail Project.
This announcement is a part of the second round of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails Program.
Vanderburgh County was selected as one of 18 projects to receive grant money.
Officials say the plan is to add a 2.3 mile asphalt trail along Green River Road, from Lenape Lane to Millersburg Road. The trail will connect to the Green River Road Canoe Launch, Goebel Soccer Complex and Deaconess Sports Park.
Officials told 14 News the project is estimated to be $7.7 million, so this grant would cover 10% of the construction costs.
Gov. Eric Holcomb cited the rising number of visitors to Indiana state parks as the reason for the upgrades.
“Two million more visitors to our state parks last year during a global pandemic, just proving that people are excited to get out and experience the great outdoors,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We want to continue to make investments in these very localized amenities, and parks are not just popular, but they’re a great way for people to get out, get exercise, clear your head.”
