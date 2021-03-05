USI students register for in-person prom

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school dances, including proms, were just some of the numerous events canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, students at the University of Southern Indiana will have the chance to take part in the experience after all.
The dance is scheduled to be held on March 12.
Organizers told 14 News that safety is the top priority. The event will be open to USI students only, but mostly for the freshmen who missed out on their senior proms in 2020.
“The pandemic has been really tough on everyone, and this is something we can lift their spirits with and give them the experience they really missed out on,” USI sophomore Conner Perry said.
Every student planning to attend will need to sign up. They will be given a digital pass to show at the door.
We are learning each group will have separate rooms in the building, so there will be no mixing.
Groups will also have an allotted time to use the dance floor.
“We’ve actually had a lot of positive feedback from everyone we’ve dealt with, so that’s good,” Perry said. “We haven’t had a lot of pushback. I think it’s because we know so much more about how the virus spreads and everything. As long as we take the proper precautions, everything can stay safe and we can keep everyone safe that way.”
Planning has been several months in the making.
There is no specific dress code, but students can wear typical prom attire if they choose.
Perry says they plan to follow the university’s COVID-19 protocols, which includes mask wearing.
