Union Co. awarded $3M grant for critical water system improvements

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A $3 million grant is coming to Union County to improve the local water system.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday that Union County and the city of Morganfield will receive the competitive federal grant to enact much-needed renovations to the area’s water infrastructure
Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be used to complete the sewer upgrades.
Union County Judge-Executive Adam O’Nan says the benefits will be two-fold.
He says not only will the money lessen the burden on tax payers, but it will help retain over 350 jobs in the county.
