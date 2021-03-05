Quiet weather through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. Scattered clouds will move in from the west this morning and linger over our region throughout the day, but plenty of sunshine will still break through. A cool breeze from the northeast will put a damper on our temperatures. After breaking into the 60s the past couple of days, our highs will only make it to around 50° in most locations today.
Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening, bottoming out around 30° by Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and just a couple degrees warmer with high temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday night will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the low 30s.
High pressure will dominate our weather on Sunday, providing clear skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
As that high pressure system shifts to our east, our wind direction will change and start bringing warmer air up from the south. That flow of warm air will continue through most of the workweek. As a result, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Monday, mid to upper 60s Tuesday, and upper 60s to near 70° Wednesday and Thursday.
A slow-moving cold front will bring us clouds and rain chances for the second half of the week. There is a very isolated chance of showers Wednesday followed by a slightly better chance Thursday. Right now, it looks like the bulk of the rain will hold off until Friday, but since that is a full week away, the exact timing of that rain could obviously change between now and then.
