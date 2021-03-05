Quiet weather through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s. Scattered clouds will move in from the west this morning and linger over our region throughout the day, but plenty of sunshine will still break through. A cool breeze from the northeast will put a damper on our temperatures. After breaking into the 60s the past couple of days, our highs will only make it to around 50° in most locations today.