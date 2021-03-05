2 Princeton men arrested on child exploitation & dealing meth charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Princeton men have been arrested for child exploitation and dealing methamphetamine.
According to Indiana State Police, Patrick Ford, 30, and Kevin Smith, 60, were arrested Friday morning.
ISP says they initiated a criminal investigation in January after receiving information that Ford had suspicious photos on his cellphone.
During the investigation, ISP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted a forensic exam of Ford’s cellphone and revealed videos and images of child pornography. Further investigation revealed Smith allegedly sent videos containing child pornography to Ford’s cellphone.
Troopers say they executed arrest warrants and arrested Ford and Smith at their residence without incident.
According to ISP, troopers found 26 grams of methamphetamine, a legend drug, scales, baggies, and paraphernalia at their residence.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Ford and Smith are booked in the Gibson County Jail.
Ford is charged with the following.
- Child Exploitation-Child Pornography under the Age of Twelve, Level 4 Felony
- Child Exploitation-Disseminates Child Pornography to Another Person, Level 4 Felony
- Child Exploitation-Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
Smith is charged with the following.
- Child Exploitation-Child Pornography under the Age of Twelve, Level 4 Felony
- Child Exploitation-Disseminates Child Pornography to Another Person, Level 5 Felony
- Child Exploitation-Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
