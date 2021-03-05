Police: Owensboro man arrested following Jan. crash that sent 3 to the hospital

29-year-old Shawn T. Hamilton (Source: Daviess County Jail)
By Makayla Neukam | March 5, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 1:23 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has been arrested following a crash that sent three to the hospital in January.

It happened around 5:17 a.m. on January 14 at the intersection of East 9th Street and JR Miller Boulevard in Owensboro.

Authorities say one of the vehicles had overturned and struck a building.

Owensboro Police say 29-year-old Shawn T. Hamilton was arrested Friday and is charged with 1st-degree assault, 1st-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st-offense.

