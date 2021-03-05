Police: Owensboro man arrested following Jan. crash that sent 3 to the hospital

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has been arrested following a crash that sent three to the hospital in January.
It happened around 5:17 a.m. on January 14 at the intersection of East 9th Street and JR Miller Boulevard in Owensboro.
Authorities say one of the vehicles had overturned and struck a building.
Owensboro Police say 29-year-old Shawn T. Hamilton was arrested Friday and is charged with 1st-degree assault, 1st-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 1st-offense.
