Police: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Evansville Thurs.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A bicyclist has died after police say they were hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Officers say they responded to Pollack and Weinbach around 12:45 for an accident involving a bicycle and a vehicle.
They say a good samaritan performed CPR on the cyclist before officers arrived.
According to authorities, the driver was pulling out of the Dollar Tree on S. Weinbach Avenue when he hit the cyclist who was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Pollack.
While on scene, they say the cyclist still had a pulse but later died at a local hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, where his blood could be drawn and sent to the Indiana State Police Laboratory.
Evansville police say the investigation is ongoing.
The driver has not been charged at this time as authorities are waiting on lab results.
