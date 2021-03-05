New solar project proposed in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders for a newly proposed solar project in Posey County released its preliminary site plan on Thursday.
Project leaders from Tenaska say the plan is expected to create upwards of 250 jobs and pay more than $35 million over its lifetime.
An early look at where the project will land along Highway 62, extending west as far as McKennies Road.
Officials say the project had to be altered to make sure the boundaries fell at least 100 feet from neighboring property lines, as well as provide 250 feet between solar panels and non-participating residences.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.