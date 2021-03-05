4 new COVID-19 cases reported in our Illinois counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - On Friday, Illinois health officials reported 3,182 new coronavirus cases and 74 more deaths statewide.
There are four new cases from our area.
Of those new cases, there are two new cases in Wabash County and one in Edwards and Wayne counties.
There are no new local deaths in our area.
The state has now had 1,194,702 total cases and 20,700 total deaths.
A complete list of vaccination sites can be found on the Illinois coronavirus website.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,688 cases, 49 deaths
- White County - 1,614 cases, 25 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,305 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 528 cases, 10 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.