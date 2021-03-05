5 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; 29 new cases reported in Gibson Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 879 new coronavirus cases and 32 more deaths.
The total in Indiana now sits at 665,285 confirmed cases and 12,263 total deaths.
The state map shows two new deaths in Warrick County, two new deaths in Gibson County and one new death in Posey County.
According to the state map, 29 new cases are in Gibson County, 15 new cases are in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases are in Dubois County, seven new cases are in Warrick County, four new cases are in Spencer County, two new cases are in Pike County and one new case is in Perry County.
Hoosiers ages 50 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location.
Hoosiers who don’t have access to a computer or need help registering for an appointment can call 211.
The Dubois County Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on March 13.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 21,315 cases, 382 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,933 cases, 112 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,445 cases, 153 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,738 cases, 36 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,614 cases, 32 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,049 cases, 85 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,193 cases, 30 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,284 cases, 33 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.