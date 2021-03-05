McCutchanville Fire Department to hold annual chili fundraiser

The fundraiser is to honor one of their own

By 14 News Staff | March 5, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 5:44 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The McCutchanville Fire Department will be remembering one of their own with their annual chili fundraiser Saturday.

Nine years ago, firefighter Jeremy Tighe was killed in a fire truck accident.

Every year, the department hosts their annual chili fundraiser, placing the money in a fund in his memory.

This year, it will be a drive-thru-only event at their station on Petersburg Road.

They say a half-gallon of chili will be $10 with gallons being $20.

That’s happening Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

