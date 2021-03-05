McCutchanville Fire Department to hold annual chili fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The McCutchanville Fire Department will be remembering one of their own with their annual chili fundraiser Saturday.
Nine years ago, firefighter Jeremy Tighe was killed in a fire truck accident.
Every year, the department hosts their annual chili fundraiser, placing the money in a fund in his memory.
This year, it will be a drive-thru-only event at their station on Petersburg Road.
They say a half-gallon of chili will be $10 with gallons being $20.
That’s happening Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.