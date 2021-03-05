Logan’s Promise offering safe rides every weekend this month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Logan’s Promise wants to make sure you get home safe this month.
They’re honoring Drunk Driving Victims Awareness Month.
That organization formed following the death of Reitz High School student Logan Brown.
He was killed by a wrong-way drunk driver in 2015.
Since then, Logan’s Promise has been helping those in need get a safe ride home to avoid anything like that from happening ever again.
They’ll be doing their safe ride program every weekend this month on Fridays and Saturdays.
Organizers say you can just the Lyft code “safemarch2021″ to get up to $25 off of your ride home.
That’s happening between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.
We’re told that’s available for those living in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson counties.
