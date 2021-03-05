Job fair in Henderson happening next week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - For those on the hunt for a job, several Henderson organizations are teaming up for a job fair.
Officials say 18 employers will be at the event set for Wednesday, March 10.
That will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Henderson Community College’s Preston Arts Center.
Some of the companies that will be there include A&K Constructions, Century Aluminum Sebree, Deaconess, Henderson County Detention Center and Tyson Foods.
You will need to make an appointment with each employer that has a job you’re interested in.
