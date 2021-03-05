Heritage Hills gearing up for sectional rematch against Bosse

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heritage Hills boys basketball team knows all too well about the devastation that COVID-19 caused this past March on sports around the world.
Heritage Hills won the 3A sectional title during the 2020 season, shortly before the entirety of the IHSAA postseason was canceled due to coronavirus.
This is exactly why this year means so much more for the Patriots, and why their close win against Memorial in the 3A sectional opener on Tuesday served as a big wake-up call.
“We knew they had a couple good players and we knew anything could happen this time of year,” Heritage Hills senior and Evansville men’s basketball commit Blake Sisley said. “For me, this would be it - you lose, you go home. So that’s always in the back of mind, fueling me to keep going forward.”
With Tuesday’s victory, the Patriots advanced to the 3A sectional semifinal as they matchup, once again, with the Bosse Bulldogs. The two programs have faced each other in the postseason the last two years, each splitting one game apiece in the series.
“We know it’s going to be a mighty test, but it’s one our kids are looking forward to and we’ll be excited when Friday gets here,” Heritage Hills head coach Nate Hawkins said. “We’ve had some really good battles the last few years, we’re just really excited about it.”
Bosse (15-7) and Heritage Hills (17-3) are set to tip off in the 3A sectional semifinal round at Boonville High School on Friday at 6 p.m.
