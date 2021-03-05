Hayden’s lights-out shooting for O’boro Catholic earns POTW honor

Hayden’s lights-out shooting for O’boro Catholic earns POTW honor
By Bethany Miller | March 4, 2021 at 11:32 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 11:32 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic sophomore Maddie Hayden was named the Week 8 Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, earning 5,421 votes.

Hayden has been consistent on the floor all season long for the Lady Aces (12-8), posting 11 points in Friday’s win over Muhlenberg County.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Muhlenberg Co. vs. Owensboro Catholic girls basketball]

With only three games left in the regular season, Owensboro Catholic is currently ranked third in the Region and will face the second-ranked Apollo Eagles on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.