Hayden’s lights-out shooting for O’boro Catholic earns POTW honor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic sophomore Maddie Hayden was named the Week 8 Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, earning 5,421 votes.
Hayden has been consistent on the floor all season long for the Lady Aces (12-8), posting 11 points in Friday’s win over Muhlenberg County.
With only three games left in the regular season, Owensboro Catholic is currently ranked third in the Region and will face the second-ranked Apollo Eagles on Saturday.
