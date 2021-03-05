Evansville’s Parks Department looking for summer help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer jobs are now up for grabs at Evansville’s Parks Department.
Part-time employees are needed to staff pools and sports leagues.
You can apply for positions such as lifeguards, cashiers, camp counselors, scorekeepers and officials.
Leagues start April 11 and pools are set to open on June 5.
You can apply on Evansville’s website.
For more information regarding lifeguard and certification classes, you can head over to YMCA’s website.
