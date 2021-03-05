Daviess Co. utility relief could soon help companies, customers

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More utility payment relief might be coming your way.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court passed a resolution Thursday night, pushing the county’s utility relief application process along.
The county will continue its application process and wait for the state’s approval.
Anyone behind on their bills qualifies, but must live outside the corporate limits of the city of Owensboro and the city of Whitesville.
We are told funds are made available under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Fiscal Court leaders say they are applying for the utility relief funds.
The maximum amount of the grant award would be $200,000.
”All energy providers say there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars in past due accounts,” Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said.
If the county receives the funding, the Daviess County Fiscal Court would partner with an agency, such as the Audubon Area Community Services, to oversee distribution.
Those behind on their bills would then apply to the partner agency for assistance.
Funds could arrive by late spring of 2021
