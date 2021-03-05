COVID restrictions loosening for some businesses in Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky is loosening restrictions for some businesses after seven straight weeks of declining cases.
They will now be moving to 60-percent capacity.
This new regulation applies to salons and barbershops, bars and restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, offices and retail locations, among many others.
More vaccination clinics are also coming to our Kentucky counties.
Governor Andy Beshear says a new vaccine site is coming to a Kroger store in Daviess County.
A site is also set to open at Walmart in Ohio County.
Governor Beshear says the state now has 567 vaccination sites.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 9,559 cases, 159 deaths, 8,601 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,764 cases, 54 deaths, 2,639 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,865 cases, 127 deaths, 3,537 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,371 cases, 48 deaths, 2,116 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,242 cases, 60 deaths, 3,720 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,143 cases, 17 deaths, 1,011 recovered
- McLean Co. - 823 cases, 26 deaths, 752 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,217 cases, 13 deaths, 1,115 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 770 cases, 15 deaths, 694 recovered
