COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund Announces $150K match from Welborn Baptist Foundation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials announced Friday that the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region is receiving a $150,000 match made available from the Welborn Baptist Foundation.
This allows for every dollar donated to the COVID-19 fund to be matched dollar for dollar up to $150,000.
Last year, the Welborn Baptist Foundation supported the fund with a $300,000 gift. Officials say that money helped to launch the fund, in partnership with a handful of other local organizations, with initial financial and in-kind support.
“Our hope was that those “first in dollars” would catalyze broader support and awareness of the fund’s purposes and potential impact. We hope our matching grant will again catalyze broader and confident giving to meet the $6,000,000 goal,” said Pat Creech, Welborn Baptist Foundation Executive Director.
Currently, more than $5,640,000 has been committed toward the $6 million goal.
To donate to the fund, text the phrase “dowhatyoucan” to 41-444.
Checks will also be accepted at all Old National Bank and Heritage Federal Credit Union branches.
Checks should be made payable to United Way of Southwestern Indiana and all donations should reference “COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region (or GERF)” in the memo. Contributions may also be mailed to: United Way of Southwestern Indiana, 318 Main Street, Suite 504, Evansville, IN 47708. For stock or ACH transactions, please call 812-421-7476.
