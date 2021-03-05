Boy picks up woodworking to raise money for PC Pound Puppies

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A young man is using his skills to raise money for PC Pound Puppies.
Oskar Patberg says he recently saw a commercial for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) on TV and didn’t like the way the animals were being treated.
With help from his mom, Patberg began making handmade wooden goods to sell to raise money for the PC Pound Puppies.
He’s trying to raise $1,400 to make lives easier for the animals while they wait to be adopted.
For those interested in donating, click here to access the Patberg Project group on Facebook.
