Alcoa Foundation awards $30K to Youth First

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Alcoa Foundation awarded a $30,000 grant to Youth First Friday morning at Lynnville Elementary School.
Officials say the grant will go to supporting school-based social work programs and services that strengthen the social and emotional well-being for thousands of Warrick County students.
Youth First partners with school districts across Indiana to place social workers in schools. Their goal is for them to become specialized mentors for students and prevention coaches for parents and teachers.
