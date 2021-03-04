Vanderburgh Co. Health Dept. request overtime pay for staff working extra hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Vanderburgh County, a number of health department employees are working extra hours to accommodate the need.
Administrator Joe Gries went in front of the Vanderburgh County Council on Wednesday to ask for overtime pay approval.
Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department says about 25% of adults in the county have now had their first shot.
The majority of their employees are working more than their 40 hours per week, especially in the vaccine clinics. These grant dollars come from the state, but the county has to sign off on them.
One commissioner wanted to make sure there was no double dipping.
“When they turn their payroll in, they’re either paying out the overtime when it’s accrued, or they earn comp time,” Vanderburgh County Auditor Brian Gerth said. “I can assure it - it isn’t happening.”
“Your issue with the vacation, sick and personal, that’s absolutely - the departments did not monitor their people for taking time off last year, and yes we got saddled with some large buyouts, but it’s not related to comp and overtime.”
Herr also told 14 News these workers are exhausted, and their workload is not letting up anytime soon.
The health department’s vaccine clinic will be moving to Wednesdays and Saturdays around the middle of March.
