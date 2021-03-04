Vanderburgh Co. Council green lights design work for hopes of expanding courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County officials continue to eye expanding local courtrooms.
Circuit Court Judge David Kiley told the Vanderburgh County Council on Wednesday that not having adequate courtroom space cost the county just shy of $300,000 in 2019.
Judge Kiley says more courtrooms will help both the county and the people.
”We have people in our jail that are not getting their constitutional right to a fair trial,” he said. “I want to give them those rights. That is my job as a judge. Without the appropriate space, I can’t do that. I think that’s a big issue.”
On Wednesday night, the County Council unanimously passed a motion to approve design work on phases one and two of the expansion up to $200,000, although more could be requested if needed.
Previous bids for the full project came in up to $4.5 million.
