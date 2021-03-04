Tropicana Evansville updates COVID-19 restrictions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Tropicana Evansville say they have updated their COVID-19 restrictions.
They say starting Thursday, March 4, smoking and drinking will be allowed once again while gaming at a slot machine.
They say masks still must be worn at all other times.
They advise that their mask policy will be strictly enforced.
Smoking and drinking are still not allowed at all table games.
Also, Tropicana says guests are not allowed to drink, smoke or eat while standing or walking on the casino floor.
