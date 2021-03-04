Tickets for NCAA DII Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional on sale Fri.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets for the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional at the Ford Center officially go on sale Friday.
Organizers made than announcement Thursday morning.
You can purchase those tickets starting Friday through ticketmaster.com or the Ford Center Box Office.
Adult single session tickets are $15. Tickets for students or youths are $10.
Tickets for military members or senior citizens are also $10 but are only available at the box office.
Six teams will compete in the Midwest Regional.
The #3 vs. #6 and the #4 vs. #5 seeds will play on Saturday, March 13 at 6:00 & 8:45 p.m.
The winners will play the #1 and #2 seeds on Sunday, March 14 at 6:00 & 8:45 p.m.
The championship game will be played on Tuesday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m.
Selections for the DII Men’s Midwest Regional will be made on Sunday, March 7.
The regional champion from all eight regions will advance to the Elite Eight, which will also be held at the Ford Center, March 24, 25, and 27.
