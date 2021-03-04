Sunny Streak Marches On

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures will remain above normal behind a weak cold front after reaching 66-degrees on Wednesday. Dry weather rife with sunshine will dominate the skies through the weekend. Sunny but cooler with high temps climbing into the upper 50s behind northeasterly winds.
Friday, morning sunshine followed by partly sunny skies. High temps will drop into the lower 50s which is normal for early March. Saturday, sunny but chilly as high temps drop to 50-degrees.
