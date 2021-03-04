Police looking for suspects involved in catalytic converter thefts on N. Fulton Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for potential suspects after more catalytic converter thefts.
Authorities say the suspects are accused of stealing catalytic converts in the 1500 block of N. Fulton Avenue.
They say the suspects showed up in a Chevy Silverado with a possible Kentucky license plate of 640JNK. The truck also appears to have a front attachment that could be used for a snowplow.
Below are some images of the alleged suspects provided by the Evansville Police Department.
If you have any information regarding the Chevy Silverado or the suspects, call Detective Gray at 812-436-4018.
