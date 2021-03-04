Owensboro preschool creates guest reading program for students

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Owensboro preschool students were surprised by a celebrity guest over Zoom on Thursday.
“Little People, Big World” star Amy Roloff read one of her favorite books to students at Seven Hills Audubon Head Start.
Roloff says she was happy to do this after school employee April Barker reached out to ask if she would be willing to read to the students.
Barker told 14 News the school wanted to do something special with highlighting the importance of reading to children.
“I’m just thrilled to be here and read a story to them,” Roloff said. “I wish I could be there. I would fly out and personally be there.”
Roloff isn’t the only well-known guest Barker has booked.
Barker says that Aaron Ozee and Peyton Siva are also scheduled to read to the children.
Ozee is a best-selling American poet and children’s author. Siva is a former Louisville men’s basketball player and now plays professionally for Alba Berlin of the German Basketball Bundesliga.
