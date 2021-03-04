No injuries reported in early morning house fire in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Everyone is OK after an early morning fire in Princeton.
Officials say fire units were dispatched to the 800 block of South Seminary Street for a residential structure fire around 2:30 a.m.
They say the house was well involved when they arrived, but fire crews quickly put out the fire.
Authorities say the family was inside at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
They say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
