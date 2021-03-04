New study projects economic growth from Mid-States Corridor

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois Strong has release a new study that evaluates the potential economic impact of the Mid-States Corridor, a planned highway project to connect parts of southwest Indiana with I-69.
The study projects the highway will bring around $1 billion in yearly revenue for Dubois and Spencer Counties.
It also states the project could save the community $1 million weekly on gas and auto services.
Along with unspecified business attraction, the study claims that 7,000 new jobs will be brought to the area to complete the project, and 7,000 more will be supported in further projects over the next 30 years.
The study uses economic algorithms and looks at previous highway projects to make these conclusions.
For people who are opposed to the project, these numbers aren’t enough.
Sheila Wendholt, one of the many Dubois County residents involved with the Stop the Mid-States Corridor group, said the highway could run through her land and disrupt her way of life.
“It’s pretty heartbreaking when you think you could lose everything you’ve had your whole life,” Wendholt said.
She said the community was never approached about the project, and the highway was planned to help people who would be passing by and not the ones who live in town.
Dubois Strong President Ed Cole said that while people losing land is a difficult possibility to face, the bigger picture is more hopeful for Dubois County if the Mid-States Corridor is allowed to run near Jasper and Huntingburg.
He explained that by having easier access to the towns, less congestion on U.S. Highway 231, as well as more efficient shipping routes in the immediate area, their study shows a brighter future for everyone in the county.
“It does generate wealth across the board, and the belief is that rising tide rises all ships,” Cole said.
However, opponents of the project have said these projections aren’t guaranteed.
“That’s a prediction, they have no idea if that’s true or not,” Wendholt said. “Those numbers are all an estimation.”
Cole stressed that while the risk of losing land is concerning for people in rural Dubois County, if the whole county wants to grow, they need the infrastructure to do so.
“I think it’s a reasonable thing to be concerned about,” Cole said. “I think, overall, the difficult thing is in order for the area to grow, the road has to be built.”
The route for the Mid-States Corridor is intended to be set this fall.
