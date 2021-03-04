Men’s OVC Tournament: #1 Belmont vs. #8 SIU Edwardsville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Highlights from the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament opener between #1 Belmont and #8 SIU Edwardsville.
Before making the trek to Evansville, Belmont head coach Casey Alexander spoke with the media regarding the differences in this year’s tournament.
”Once we get there, there’s no off-site practice, there’s no on-site practice, we get 30 minutes on Thursday morning if we win Wednesday’s game, but other then that - it’s just the games,” Alexander said.
“I understand it,” Alexander continued. “It’s all protocol and trying to minimize risks as much as we can, but it’s one of those things that people that are watching the tournament and following along like normal, everything looks normal on TV but in reality, there’s very little that would go the way a normal conference tournament would.”
The Bruins, the defending OVC champions, will face the winner of Jacksonville State-Murray State on Friday in the semifinal round.
Tip-off is set at the Ford Center for 7 p.m.
