Lawsuit claims USI discriminated against student due to medical condition

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A lawsuit has been filed against the University of Southern Indiana, claiming the university discriminated against a student who has a medical condition by asking him to leave campus.
Last semester, thousands of people signed a petition, saying that freshman student, Seth Pressler, was asked to leave campus because of his Tourette Syndrome.
According to court documents, the lawsuit was filed on February 25.
You can read the full complaint here.
