Lawsuit claims USI discriminated against student due to medical condition

Lawsuit claims USI discriminated against student due to medical condition
(Source: WFIE)
By 14 News Staff | March 4, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST - Updated March 4 at 10:21 AM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A lawsuit has been filed against the University of Southern Indiana, claiming the university discriminated against a student who has a medical condition by asking him to leave campus.

Last semester, thousands of people signed a petition, saying that freshman student, Seth Pressler, was asked to leave campus because of his Tourette Syndrome.

[Former USI professor speaks out in response to student petition]

According to court documents, the lawsuit was filed on February 25.

You can read the full complaint here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.